Zacks: Analysts Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) will report $125.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.50 million. Workiva posted sales of $105.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $533.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.10 million to $535.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $632.86 million, with estimates ranging from $623.70 million to $642.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $73.10. The company had a trading volume of 274,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day moving average of $109.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Workiva has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.95 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Workiva by 7,560.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

