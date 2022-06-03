Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,880. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 67,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,288,950.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,156,523 shares in the company, valued at $73,623,695.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 9,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $347,836.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,897.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,456 shares of company stock worth $4,009,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 106,324 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,865,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.