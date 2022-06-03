Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) to post $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Autodesk reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.35.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $5.19 on Tuesday, reaching $208.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $173.90 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.29.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $1,879,867. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Autodesk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

