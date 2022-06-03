Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) will announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,783.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,993,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $818,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.91. 1,509,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,220. The company has a market cap of $682.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.13. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

