Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIGGet Rating) will announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,783.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,993,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $818,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.91. 1,509,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,220. The company has a market cap of $682.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.13. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Big Lots (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.