Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) will post sales of $73.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $70.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $295.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $293.56 million to $298.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $317.44 million, with estimates ranging from $312.50 million to $322.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.98 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

III stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 193,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,306. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $311.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.30%.

Information Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.