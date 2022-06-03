Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) will report $30.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.25 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year sales of $104.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $105.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $120.96 million, with estimates ranging from $119.23 million to $122.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.

In related news, Director Ryan P. Taylor acquired 132,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $954,364.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment acquired 92,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $668,051.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 227,655 shares of company stock worth $1,637,441.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSVR. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,775,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. Richmond Hill Investments LLC grew its position in Reservoir Media by 3.2% in the first quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 14,034,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,958,000 after acquiring an additional 441,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. 39.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RSVR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 80,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,588. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

