Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) will announce ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

RUBY has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of RUBY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.11. 1,619,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,187. The company has a market capitalization of $100.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.86. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,720,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,817.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 232.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 77.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

