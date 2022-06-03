Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $68.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average is $59.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -502.55%.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $615,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $1,424,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 39.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.