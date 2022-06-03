Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $166.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.39 million to $167.30 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $141.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $675.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.30 million to $679.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $606.28 million, with estimates ranging from $603.85 million to $608.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,059. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.