Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Target Hospitality posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $8,184,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after acquiring an additional 277,134 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TH traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. 2,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,278. The firm has a market cap of $677.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

