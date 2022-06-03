Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $490.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $525.60 million and the lowest is $455.00 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $421.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

CRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of CRS stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. 307,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.73. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -35.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 25.8% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 26.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

