Zacks: Brokerages Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $17.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.12 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $10.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $70.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.75 billion to $82.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $62.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.58 billion to $71.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.29. The stock had a trading volume of 236,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $117.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

