Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.36 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) will post sales of $31.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.66 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $33.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $127.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.78 million to $128.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $130.10 million, with estimates ranging from $129.64 million to $130.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of DLNG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.24. 132,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.73. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $159,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $175,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

