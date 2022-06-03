Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) will announce $4.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.39 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $18.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.11 billion to $19.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,771,000 after purchasing an additional 124,045 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 25.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 230.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 80,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

KSS traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 150,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,491. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. Kohl’s has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $64.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

