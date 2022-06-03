Zacks: Brokerages Expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Post $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) will report $1.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.84. Motorola Solutions reported earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $9.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $9.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.37 to $11.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.21 and a 200-day moving average of $235.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $199.24 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

