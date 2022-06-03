Zacks: Brokerages Expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

Shares of OPBK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,524. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $182.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

