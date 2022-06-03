Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $967.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $967.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $956.48 million and the highest is $979.10 million. Pinnacle West Capital posted sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,101,000 after buying an additional 6,774,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,117,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,043,000 after buying an additional 159,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $77.68. 3,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

