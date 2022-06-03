Zacks: Brokerages Expect SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SOPHiA GENETICS’s earnings. SOPHiA GENETICS reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SOPHiA GENETICS.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOPH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 69.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. 67,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,059. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $234.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

