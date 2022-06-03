Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.12. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $206.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.1571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adecoagro by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adecoagro by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 395,227 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Adecoagro by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

