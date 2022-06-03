Zacks Investment Research Lowers AerCap (NYSE:AER) to Hold

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

Shares of AER stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $49.27. 11,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,727. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. AerCap has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 237,968.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 121,364 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,525,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

