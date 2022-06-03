Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

BZLFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($36.69) to GBX 3,050 ($38.59) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC lowered Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.43) to GBX 2,935 ($37.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,225.60.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $41.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

