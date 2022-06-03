Zacks Investment Research Lowers Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Histogen Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing patented technologies which replace and regenerates tissues in the body. The company’s technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells, developing therapeutic products. Histogen Inc., formerly known as Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Histogen from $2.40 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:HSTO opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Histogen has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 260.63%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Histogen will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Histogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Histogen by 124.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Histogen by 265.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 51,876 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Histogen by 29.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Histogen by 20.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. 16.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Histogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

