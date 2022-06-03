Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tango Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,014,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,542,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

