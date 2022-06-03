Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 838 ($10.60) to GBX 733 ($9.27) in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($10.56) to GBX 720 ($9.11) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.30) to GBX 700 ($8.86) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($9.11) to GBX 730 ($9.24) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.27) to GBX 880 ($11.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $661.63.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

