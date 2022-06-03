Zacks Investment Research Lowers VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 444.88% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.