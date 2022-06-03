Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altus Power Inc. is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc., formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altus Power will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

