Zel (ZEL) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00300510 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00072784 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00066500 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000523 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

