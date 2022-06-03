Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading 6.6% Higher

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $26.63. 2,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 989,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,080 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $855,537.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,392,967.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,551 shares of company stock worth $3,849,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

