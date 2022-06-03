ZooKeeper Achieves Market Cap of $4.53 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $246,417.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.54 or 0.01009962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00394383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031512 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 175,084,929 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars.

