Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Zscaler also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.93. 2,419,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,671. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.96. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $245.75.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,210,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 3,171.7% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,972 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Zscaler by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

