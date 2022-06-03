Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.17, but opened at $30.57. Zumiez shares last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 3,500 shares.

The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,671,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Zumiez by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $622.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

