Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.97 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.

Zuora stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 61,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,259. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. Zuora has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $161,939.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,305.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $63,874.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Zuora by 81.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 838,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 462,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zuora by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,222,000 after acquiring an additional 389,153 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zuora by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 188,563 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

