Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $164.04

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.04 ($2.08) and traded as low as GBX 157.50 ($1.99). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 157.50 ($1.99), with a volume of 22,820 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £16.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 168.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.88.

About Zytronic (LON:ZYT)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

