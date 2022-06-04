$0.03 EPS Expected for EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EngageSmart.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

NYSE ESMT traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $21.95. 810,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,055. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $173,763.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in EngageSmart by 495.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96,181 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at about $5,286,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at about $43,808,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

