-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Lab USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rocket Lab USA.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 17.72.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock traded down 0.02 on Friday, reaching 4.90. 5,059,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,759. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of 4.27 and a one year high of 21.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of 6.69 and a 200 day moving average of 9.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,855,027,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth $1,000,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015,363 shares in the last quarter. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth $208,373,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314,121 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

