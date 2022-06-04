-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). Westport Fuel Systems reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 90.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 411,600 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 58,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 36,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 21.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,524,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 451,858 shares during the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $210.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.41.

About Westport Fuel Systems (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.