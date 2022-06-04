$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Grosvenor Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Grosvenor Capital Management posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grosvenor Capital Management.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $105.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.31 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 183.85% and a net margin of 4.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GCMG shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grosvenor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

GCMG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. 182,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.19. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,001,000 after purchasing an additional 151,471 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

