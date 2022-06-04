-$0.17 EPS Expected for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ earnings. AgriFORCE Growing Systems posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 64,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRI traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.41. 832,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,565,114. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 million and a PE ratio of -3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

