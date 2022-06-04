-$0.28 EPS Expected for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.20). Airspan Networks reported earnings per share of ($15.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Airspan Networks.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter.

MIMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Airspan Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $87,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,240.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airspan Networks by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airspan Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Airspan Networks by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIMO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,326. Airspan Networks has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.

Airspan Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airspan Networks (MIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.