$0.35 EPS Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.31. Simply Good Foods reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

In other news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at $968,586. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMPL stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. The company had a trading volume of 307,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,752. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 0.93. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $45.77.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

