-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRSGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.42). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACRS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Neal Walker sold 20,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,910,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $199,397.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,941. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 263,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,098. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $982.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.67. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

