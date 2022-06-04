$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Qiagen reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ QGEN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.60. 417,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,195. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.58. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Qiagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qiagen (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.