$0.52 EPS Expected for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Civeo reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.37. Civeo had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Civeo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 958,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $21,805,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Civeo by 137.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 82.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Civeo by 15.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 115,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVEO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 48,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,483. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $435.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

