$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) to announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. ONE Gas posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ONE Gas.

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.63. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $92.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

