$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $759.40 million to $1.22 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $10.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,499,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.28.

About Las Vegas Sands (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.