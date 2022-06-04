$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.25. MSA Safety reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $330.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSA. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.60. 123,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,037. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.62. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $172.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 408.90%.

About MSA Safety (Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.