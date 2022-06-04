$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.30. Allegion reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,833. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Allegion has a one year low of $105.06 and a one year high of $148.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 105.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 17,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

