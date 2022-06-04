$1.60 EPS Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. CarMax posted earnings of $2.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $7.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

CarMax stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,589. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $85.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CarMax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 24.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CarMax by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

