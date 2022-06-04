$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.88. 2,200,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,264,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tapestry by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after buying an additional 173,870 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Tapestry by 18.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,024 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Tapestry by 28.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,262 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.