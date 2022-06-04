-$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) to report ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.45). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to ($4.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.13) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.23). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The firm had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $38,140.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $298,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,992 shares of company stock worth $478,677 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTCT traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 808,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,235. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

